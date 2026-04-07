MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check date, time and where to download scorecard

Meghalaya MBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is set to declared SSLC result 2026 today, April 7, 2026 on the official website. According to official updates, the board will release the results at 11:00 AM, allowing students to check their SSLC result 2026 scorecards online through the official portal — mbose.in.

Once mbose sslc result is declared, students can download their subject‑wise marks, total scores, and pass/fail status using their roll numbers; due to expected heavy traffic on result day, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access results smoothly when the link goes live.

Where to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026

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To check the MBOSE result 2026, students need their login details mentioned on the admit card. The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 will be published online on the board’s official website.in

mboseresults.in

megresults.nic.in

How to Check mbose sslc result 2026

Follow these steps to check and download your marksheet:

Visit any of the official MBOSE result websites listed above.

Click on the “SSLC/Class 10 Result 2026” link.

Enter your roll number as shown on your admit card.

Complete any CAPTCHA or verification if prompted.

Your result will appear on the screen—view and download it.

Save the PDF or take a screenshot for future reference.

The declaration of the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 not only determines students’ eligibility for higher secondary education but also provides key performance statistics, including pass percentage and overall board performance. Official notifications confirm that results will be available only online and will not be displayed at board offices in Shillong or Tura.