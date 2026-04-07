MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 Live: Check date, time and where to download scorecard
Meghalaya Board SSLC Result 2026 Live: According to official updates, the board will release the results at 11:00 AM, allowing students to check their SSLC result 2026 scorecards online through the official portal — mbose.in.
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Meghalaya MBOSE 10th Result 2026 Live: The Meghalaya Board of School Education is set to declared SSLC result 2026 today, April 7, 2026 on the official website. According to official updates, the board will release the results at 11:00 AM, allowing students to check their SSLC result 2026 scorecards online through the official portal — mbose.in.
Once mbose sslc result is declared, students can download their subject‑wise marks, total scores, and pass/fail status using their roll numbers; due to expected heavy traffic on result day, candidates are advised to keep their login credentials ready to access results smoothly when the link goes live.
Where to check MBOSE SSLC Result 2026
To check the MBOSE result 2026, students need their login details mentioned on the admit card. The MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 will be published online on the board’s official website.in
- mboseresults.in
- megresults.nic.in
How to Check mbose sslc result 2026
Follow these steps to check and download your marksheet:
- Visit any of the official MBOSE result websites listed above.
- Click on the “SSLC/Class 10 Result 2026” link.
- Enter your roll number as shown on your admit card.
- Complete any CAPTCHA or verification if prompted.
- Your result will appear on the screen—view and download it.
- Save the PDF or take a screenshot for future reference.
The declaration of the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 not only determines students’ eligibility for higher secondary education but also provides key performance statistics, including pass percentage and overall board performance. Official notifications confirm that results will be available only online and will not be displayed at board offices in Shillong or Tura.
MBOSE SSLC 2026 Result Live: Passing Marks for the Meghalaya Board
To pass the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) SSLC (Class 10)\ examinations, students must secure a minimum of 30% marks in each subject and 30% in the aggregate total, typically based on a 100-mark scale.
MBOSE SSLC 2026 Result Live: How to check the results of Meghalaya Board
Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results by following these steps:-
1. Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.
2. Click on the MBOSE SSLC Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit, and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
MBOSE SSLC 2026 Result Live: Class 10th result date and time
As per the reports, SSLC results 2026 will be declared today April 7, 2026 at 11 AM. To check the results, students need to login using their roll number and date of birth
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