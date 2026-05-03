MEDINIPUR Election Results 2026 LIVE: Latest Trends, Winners List, and Analysis
MEDINIPUR Election Results 2026 LIVE: This year, Sankar Kumar Guchhait from the BJP is giving a face-off to Sambhunath Chattopadhyay of the INC. In the 2021 Assembly Election, June Maliah of the All India Trinamool Congress emerged victorious.
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MEDINIPUR Election Results 2026 LIVE: The Medinipur Assembly constituency is one of the 294 constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general category seat located in Paschim Medinipur district and forms part of the Medinipur Lok Sabha constituency, which comprises seven assembly segments. This year, Sankar Kumar Guchhait from the BJP is giving a face-off to Sambhunath Chattopadhyay of the INC.
Along with them, the other contestants who are giving a neck-and-neck contest are Manikuntal Khamrai of CPI, Saleha Begum of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, Sk. Mafizul Haque and Shankar Chakraborty, who are contesting independently.
In the 2021 Assembly Election, June Maliah of the All India Trinamool Congress emerged victorious. Also in the 2016 Assembly Election, Mrigendra Nath Maiti, also from the All India Trinamool Congress, won the seat. Polling for all 294 seats in West Bengal was conducted in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being announced today.
Stay tuned for latest update.
MEDINIPUR Election Result 2026 Live: List of Candidates
Sankar Kumar Guchhait — Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Sambhunath Chattopadhyay — Indian National Congress (INC)
Manikuntal Khamrai — Communist Party of India (CPI)
Saleha Begum — Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP)
Sk. Mafizul Haque — Independent
Shankar Chakraborty — Independent
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