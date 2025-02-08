Mehrauli Vidhan Sabha Chunav Result 2025 Live: Mahender Chaudhary vs Gajainder Yadav

Mehrauli Result Live Update: Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5. Delhi witnessed a voter turnout of 60.42% in the assembly elections that took place on Wednesday, as per data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

The Mehrauli constituency which is a key constituency in India’s capital, is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Delhi ’s governance. It often sees intense battles between major parties. In the race for the new assembly from this constituency, Mahender Chaudhary of the Aam Aadmi Party, Gajainder Yadav of the BJP, and Pushpa Singh of Congress are in the fray. The polling took place on February 5 and the counting of votes will commence at 8 AM on February 8, 2025.

Mehrauli Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the last assembly election held in 2020 in Delhi, Naresh Yadav of the Aam Aadmi Party won the seat by defeating Kusum Khatri of the Bharatiya Janata Party with a margin of 18161 votes. The Mehrauli Assembly constituency falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Ramvir Singh Bidhuri won the South Delhi Lok Sabha (MP) seat with a margin of 124333 votes, defeating Sahi Ram of the Aam Aadmi Party.Stay updated with the latest news, candidate profiles, and insights from this influential seat.