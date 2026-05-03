Metiaburuz election results 2026 live updates bir bahadur singh bjp vs abdul khaleque molla tmc vs monirul islam cpim winner

Metiaburuz Election Results 2026 LIVE: Metiaburuz is a General category assembly seat, situated in the South 24 Parganas district. It is one of the 7 assembly segments of the Diamond Harbour Parliament Seat. This time, TMC has fielded Abdul Khaleque Molla from the assembly seat against the BJP's Bir Bahadur Singh. The other contesting candidates in the fray are Monirul Islam of CPIM, Ram Ramishwar of BSP, MD Mukhtar of Congress, and others, bringing the total to 11.

In the 2021 and 2016 assembly elections, TMC's Abdul Khaleque Molla has been winning the elections from this constituency, defeating BJP, Congress, BSP, and more. In 2011, too, TMC's Mamtaj Begam had won the seat, proving TMC's dominance in the region. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases, 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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