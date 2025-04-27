mi vs lsg live cricket score and updates ipl 2025 45th t20 match mumbai indians vs lucknow super giants full scorecard wankhede stadium mumbai hardik pandya vs rishabh pant

MI vs LSG Live Score IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants, both tied at 10 points, will battle for crucial Playoff momentum when they face off at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Mumbai have found form just in time, riding a four-match winning streak to climb to fifth place. Their aggressive brand of cricket, especially at home, has reignited their campaign after a slow start. Meanwhile, LSG have held their nerve through close encounters, despite some inconsistency in their bowling unit.

The Wankhede pitch is expected to favour batsmen, promising a high-scoring contest. While big hitters from both sides could flourish, the new-ball bowlers may have early opportunities, as the surface has recently provided assistance up front something Mumbai's attack exploited well against Sunrisers Hyderabad, bundling them out for 162.

Weather-wise, Mumbai will be hot and humid, with temperatures hovering around 31-34°C and humidity touching 65%, but no rain is expected during the afternoon clash. Given the firepower on both sides and the stakes involved, fans can expect a blockbuster showdown as the Playoff race intensifies.

MI vs LSG Full Squads

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Karn Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Ashwani Kumar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju, Vignesh Puthur

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Abdul Samad, David Miller, Shardul Thakur, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Prince Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Himmat Singh, Manimaran Siddharth, Matthew Breetzke, Aryan Juyal, RS Hangargekar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Yuvraj Chaudhary, Akash Maharaj Singh, Akash Deep, Mayank Yadav, Shamar Joseph, Arshin Kulkarni