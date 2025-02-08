Milkipur Bypoll Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP, Samajwadi Party Locked In Prestige Battle

Milkipur Bypoll Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Milkipur assembly by-election is being held today. Milkipur witnessed a voter turnout of 65.35% in the assembly Bypoll that took place on Wednesday, which is almost 5% more than the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections, which was 60.44%. The Milkipur by-election has become a critical contest between the Samajwadi Party and the BJP, as its location in the politically crucial Ayodhya district, with 10 candidates competing for achievement. However, the primary battle is between the Samajwadi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party. The key competitors are Chandrabhanu Paswan from the BJP and Ajit Prasad representing the SP.

Milkipur is a part of the Faizabad Lok Sabha constituency, where the BJP faced defeat against the Samajwadi Party in the 2024 parliamentary polls. The SP had secured the Milkipur assembly seat in 2022, but it became vacant after the sitting MLA, Awadhesh Prasad, was elected as the MP from Faizabad. According to Zee News' AI Exit polls, the BJP has 52% chance of winning the polls against SP's 48% chance.

