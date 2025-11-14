Mokama Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between NDA vs Mahagathbandhan

Mokama Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Mokama is a legislative assembly constituency in Bihar and one of the 243 assembly seats in the state. Located in Patna district, it falls under the Munger parliamentary constituency. Once an early industrial hub, Mokama remains India’s second-largest lentil producer with several small industries providing local jobs. Formed in 1951, it includes Ghoswari and Mokama blocks and 11 Gram Panchayats from the Pandarak block. The seat has long been influenced by strongmen like Dilip Kumar Singh, Surajbhan Singh, and Anant Kumar Singh.

In the Bihar election 2025, Mokama is set to witness a key contest among major political alliances. Anant Singh is contesting from the JD(U), while Neelam Devi represents the RJD. From the NDA and Jan Suraaj, Priyadarshi Piyush is also in the fray. The constituency has consistently recorded steady voter participation, reflecting strong local engagement in the electoral process.

Stay Tuned With Zee News For Mokama Seat Live Bihar Election Result 2025