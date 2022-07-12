Monsoon in India: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of Mumbai have been affected by waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city. Meanwhile, down south, in Karnataka, rain lashed several parts of the state. Several incidents of landslides, school buildings and house collapses were reported from the coastal and north Karnataka region. The Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. In the National Capital Region, including Delhi, and Noida, rain on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in some areas.

