Monsoon Heavy Rain in India LIVE updates: 3 people die in 24 hours in Maharashtra
Several parts of Mumbai have been affected by waterlogging whereas in Karnataka, several areas are reeling under flood-like situation
- Traffic snarls are being reported from across the rain-hit states
- Delhi's rain brought down the mercury in the capital
- Coastal and north Karnataka region have been lashed by heavy rains
Monsoon in India: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Several parts of Mumbai have been affected by waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city. Meanwhile, down south, in Karnataka, rain lashed several parts of the state. Several incidents of landslides, school buildings and house collapses were reported from the coastal and north Karnataka region. The Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis when many parts of the state are reeling under floods, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. In the National Capital Region, including Delhi, and Noida, rain on Tuesday morning brought down the mercury but caused traffic snarls and waterlogging in some areas.
Maharashtra rain updates: 3 people dead, 95 evacuated from flooded places
Three persons died in rain-related incidents in Maharashtra over the past 24 hours and 95 people were evacuated from some of the flooded places, a disaster management department report said on Tuesday. Traffic on the Mumbai-Goa national highway was diverted last week following a landslide in the Parshuram Ghat section.
Maharashtra rain: Portion of house collapses in Thane
A portion of a house collapsed in Rabodi area of Maharashtra's city of Thane on Tuesday, and no one was injured in the incident, a civic official said. Local firemen and a team of the RDMC rushed to the spot and provided assistance, after a portion of the single-storey structure collapsed, Avinash Sawant, the chief of the regional disaster management cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) said. Occupants of the house were evacuated and shifted to a safer accommodation, he added.
Karnataka rain updates: CM Bommai assures help
Many parts of Karnataka are reeling under floods. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Tuesday that the Karnataka government is with the people at this hour of crisis. "I too am visiting the affected areas today and will issue necessary instructions for rescue and relief works," Bommai said. Efforts are on to convince the people residing in seismic sensitive zones and in areas which are prone to landslides to shift to safer places, he said.
The national weather forecasting agency, IMD had on Sunday predicted intense wet spells over Gujarat, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, and coastal Karnataka from today onwards."A fresh intense wet spell likely over Gujarat, Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and coastal Karnataka from 12th July, 2022," it said in a tweet.
As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs on Tuesday amid an 'orange' alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of Mumbai saw waterlogging, including the Andheri subway and Bhoiwada, leading to traffic snarls in the city.
The IMD has predicted that moderate to heavy rainfall is expected, for the next 24 hours, in Mumbai and its suburbs, with the possibility of heavy rainfall in isolated places and has forecast the maximum and minimum temperature of the city as 28 degrees Celcius and 24 degrees Celcius, respectively.
