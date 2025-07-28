Advertisement
NewsIndia
OPERATION SINDOOR

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Parliament To Discuss Op Sindoor, Pahalgam Attack Today After Week-Long Disruptions

There is a possibility of a heated debate on 'Operation Sindoor' in the monsoon session of Parliament today. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh will start the discussion in the Lok Sabha, in which Amit Shah and S Jaishankar will also participate.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 28, 2025, 06:55 AM IST
Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE (Photo: Zee News)

Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: The first week of Parliament’s Monsoon Session was disrupted by continuous uproar. However, following a consensus between the government and the opposition, discussions on ‘Operation Sindoor’ will begin in the Lok Sabha today. The debate will be initiated by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, and senior BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey also expected to participate.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may address both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the proceedings. Meanwhile, the opposition is seeking clarification from the government regarding US President Donald Trump’s claims about mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan, raising the possibility of renewed confrontation in the House during the debate.

