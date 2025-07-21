Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: PM Modi Hails India's Space Leap, Op Sindoor; Hopes For Constructive Session
The Monsoon Session of Parliament began on July 21 (Monday), with the Opposition INDIA bloc geared up to corner the PM Modi-led Centre on several key issues. While the Centre is set to introduce several key bills during the session.
The Monsoon Session of the Parliament kicked off on Monday (July 21) and is expected to conclude on August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the session officially began.
This is the first Parliament session since Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.
Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18.
The Government is set to introduce several key bills during the session. These include proposed legislation on GST reforms, public trust regulation, and sports governance. Additionally, a parliamentary panel report on the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, is also slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Opposition demands answers on various key matters.
Monsoon Session Live: PM Discusses 'Green Growth Zones'
Adressing the Media Prime Minister Modi discussed the roles played by security forces by transforming 'red corridors into green zones'.
"Today, our security forces with a new self-confidence and resolve to end naxalism are progressing forward. Many districts are free of naxalism today. We are proud that the Indian constitution is emerging victorious against naxalism. The 'red corridors' are transforming into 'green growth zones'," he said.
#WATCH | Delhi: PM Modi says, "There was a time in the country before 2014 when the inflation rate was in double digits. Today, with the rate dropping to around two per cent, it has become a relief and a convenience in the lives of the common people in the country. 25 crore poor… pic.twitter.com/AfwgvV44eN
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025
Monsoon Session LIVE: PM Addresses Media At Beginning Of Parl Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media at the beginning of the Monsoon session of the Parliament.
"This Monsoon session of Parliament is like a victory celebration. India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the countrymen in one voice will glorify this feat. It will be an inspiration for our future missions," he said.
#WATCH | PM Modi addresses the media at the beginning of the Monsoon Session of Parliament
"This Monsoon session of Parliament is like a victory celebration. India's flag being hoisted at the International Space Station is a moment of pride for every Indian. All MPs and the… pic.twitter.com/ZVeyNR5nYG
— ANI (@ANI) July 21, 2025
