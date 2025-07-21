The Monsoon Session of the Parliament kicked off on Monday (July 21) and is expected to conclude on August 21, encompassing 21 sittings over 32 days. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the media before the session officially began.

This is the first Parliament session since Operation Sindoor, India’s precision strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) following the barbaric Pahalgam terror attack.

Both Houses of Parliament will be adjourned from August 12 to August 17 to facilitate Independence Day celebrations, and will reconvene on August 18.

The Government is set to introduce several key bills during the session. These include proposed legislation on GST reforms, public trust regulation, and sports governance. Additionally, a parliamentary panel report on the new Income Tax Bill, 2025, is also slated to be presented in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the Opposition demands answers on various key matters.

