MONSOON SESSION LIVE UPDATES

MPs from the INDIA bloc, led by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, will march from Parliament to the Election Commission on Monday to protest what they claim is “vote chori” (vote theft) carried out through the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

According to media reports, floor leaders of the alliance are also expected to meet with the Election Commissioners to formally raise their objections. The march is scheduled to begin around 11:30 am from Parliament.

This protest follows Rahul Gandhi’s recent allegations accusing the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP. Citing a Congress analysis of the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Karnataka, he claimed that nearly one lakh votes were “stolen”.

Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha is also set for a packed agenda on Monday, as multiple committee reports, ministerial statements, and significant legislative business are scheduled for discussion. On the legislative front, the House will take up three significant bills for consideration and passing: the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025, the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025, and the Indian Ports Bill, 2025.