Election Result 2025 Highlights: Harish Khurana of Bharatiya Janata Party won Moti Nagar Assembly Seat with 11657 votes. Shivchaaran Goel of Aam Aadmi Party lost with 11657 votes and Rajender Singh of Indian National Congress lost with 54231 votes.

Voting for the 70-assembly seats was held in February 5.

Located in the West Delhi district, Moti Nagar is one of Delhi's 70 assembly constituencies and a part of the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. With Punjabi Bagh only 0.5 km away and the Ring Road close by, the region is well-connected. An important aspect of the area is the lively Moti Nagar market.

The DDA District Park Swatantra Bharat Mills, a vast 100-acre green area, is a prominent feature in the constituency. This park, which is next to the DLF Capital Greens, offers locals a place to relax.

With 60,622 votes, Shiv Charan Goel of the AAP won the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. Subhash Sachdeva from the BJP secured 46,550 votes, while Ramesh Popli from the Congress got 3,152 votes.

AAP candidate Shiv Charan Goel also won the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections with 60,223 votes. Subhash Sachdeva of the BJP received 45,002 votes, while Raj Kumar Maggo of the Congress garnered 6,111 votes.

