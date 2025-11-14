Motihari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: BJP vs JSP vs RJD

Motihari Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Motihari Assembly seat in Bihar voted on November 11, 2025. Contesting in this year’s assembly election were Pramod Kumar from the BJP, Atul Kumar representing the Jan Suraaj Party, Dewa Gupta of the RJD, along with other candidates.

In the previous Assembly election, BJP candidate Pramod Kumar emerged victorious with a lead of 14,645 votes, while RJD’s Om Prakash Chaudhary finished second with 78,088 votes.

Bihar recorded a voter turnout of 57.3% this year, a slight increase compared to 2020. The political battleground once again featured the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan and the NDA alliance, which includes JD(U), BJP, and others, competing for influence across the state.

