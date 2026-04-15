MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results to be out today, direct link active at mpbse.mponline.gov.in

MPBSE 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is set to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results today at 11 am. The results for High School and Higher Secondary examinations will be declared by Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Students can check and download their MP Board Result 2026 from the official websites — mpbse.mponline.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in, as well as the IE Education portal.

To access their scorecards, students will need to log in using their MP Board roll number and other required credentials on the official result portal.

Details required to check MP Board Result 2026

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To check the MP Board Class 10 or Class 12 scorecard, the required login details are:

Roll Number (as mentioned on your admit card)

Application Number / Application ID (if asked on the portal)

Date of Birth (DOB) (in some cases for verification)

Once you enter these details correctly on the official result website, your scorecard will be displayed for download.

Steps to check your MP Board scorecard

Visit the official websites: mpbse.mponline.gov.in or digilocker.gov.in

Click on the link for MP Board Class 10 / Class 12 Result 2026

Select your exam type (High School or Higher Secondary)

Enter your roll number and other required login details

Click on the Submit / View Result button

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

As per MP Board guidelines, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass the examination. Those who are unable to meet this requirement will be eligible to appear for the second chance exams, for which the datesheet has been released on the official website.

The Class 10 second exams are scheduled to take place from May 7 to May 19, 2026, while the Class 12 second exams will be conducted from May 7 to May 25, 2026. All examinations will be held in a single shift, from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.