Mumbai Mock Drills LIVE: Operation Abhyaas Begins Amid Indo-Pak Tensions

Mumbai Mock Drill Live Update: In response to rising national security concerns and the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, Mumbai is participating in a nationwide civil defence mock drill, “Operation Abhyaas,” today, May 7. The mock drills, being coordinated under the directive of the Union Home Ministry, simulate emergency situations such as air raids, blackouts, and wartime scenarios amid heightened Indo-Pak tensions. The Maharashtra Government, in collaboration with the Indian Army and Mumbai Police, is executing the drills across key locations in the city.

The Maharashtra Government, in collaboration with the Indian Army and Mumbai Police, is executing the drills across key locations in the city. The drills are scheduled between 4:00 PM and 4:30 PM, with air raid sirens sounding citywide at 4:00 PM. These sirens, lasting two minutes, will alert citizens to initiate safety protocols, including seeking shelter, turning off gas and electrical appliances, and remaining indoors.

The exercise involves 12 emergency services, including police, fire, medical response units, and municipal authorities. The focus is on enhancing coordination and readiness for any real-time threats. Blackout simulations will also take place, testing Mumbai’s ability to respond to aerial attack warnings.