Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra, state on alert

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an orange alert being sounded

Written by - Zee Media Bureau|Edited by: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 01:06 PM IST
  • The BMC has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas
  • Several regions in Maharashtra and areas of Mumbai are waterlogged
  • Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert

Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra, state on alert
Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed the Maximum City, India's commercial capital Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from Mumbai, the coastal Konkan and other parts of the state have been getting heavy rains since last night, inundating many towns, villages in different areas, and hitting road and rail traffic, officials said on Tuesday. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an orange alert sounded. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert. 

Stay with Zee News for the latest rain updates.

 

05 July 2022
13:05 PM

Mumbai rains: River crosses danger mark

The Kundalika river has also crossed the danger mark, while Amba, Savitri, Patalganga, Ulhas and Gadi rivers are flowing close to the danger levels.
 

13:04 PM

In Mumbai, floor-prone areas like Sion, Wadala, Kings Circle, Bhandup, Parel, Kurla and Nehru Nagar were flooded with knee-deep or waist-deep water, several subways were waterlogged hampering east-west traffic movement and traffic crawling at a snail's pace on the two highways.
 

