Mumbai rain LIVE updates: Heavy downpour in Maharashtra, state on alert

Mumbai Rains LIVE Updates: Heavy rains lashed the Maximum City, India's commercial capital Mumbai on Tuesday. Apart from Mumbai, the coastal Konkan and other parts of the state have been getting heavy rains since last night, inundating many towns, villages in different areas, and hitting road and rail traffic, officials said on Tuesday. The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has deployed extra pumps to eject the flood waters in several areas. The IMD's Regional Meteorological Centre has forecast heavy rains in Mumbai and coastal Maharashtra for the next four days, with an orange alert sounded. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the government has reviewed the rainfall situation in the state and the administration has been put on a high alert.

