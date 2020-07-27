Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall leads to massive waterlogging at several places

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning causing massive waterlogging in several parts. The sudden heavy rainfall caused inconvenience to people due to heavy traffic jam on the streets.

There were severe waterlogging in Dadar and other parts of the city.

According to weather reports, Maharashtra is predicted to be largely rainfall-free on July 28. There is also a forecast of very heavy to heavy rainfall lashing most parts in North and North-East India.

Follow live updates on Mumbai rains here: