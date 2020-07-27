हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mumbai rains live updates: Heavy rainfall leads to massive waterlogging at several places

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai  on Monday morning causeing massive waterlogging in several parts. The sudden heavy rainfall caused inconvenience to people due to heavy traffic jam on the streets.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, July 27, 2020 - 09:14
Comments |

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning causing massive waterlogging in several parts. The sudden heavy rainfall caused inconvenience to people due to heavy traffic jam on the streets.

There were severe waterlogging in Dadar and other parts of the city. 

According to weather reports, Maharashtra is predicted to be largely rainfall-free on July 28. There is also a forecast of very heavy to heavy rainfall lashing most parts in North and North-East India. 

Follow live updates on Mumbai rains here:

 

 

27 July 2020, 09:05 AM

Massive waterlogging at Dadar due to heavy rainfall in Monday morning.

27 July 2020, 09:03 AM

Mumbai received almost 100 percent of its July rainfall in the first 14 days of the month.

27 July 2020, 09:03 AM

Rainfall not for longer time, says K S Hosalikar, Dy Director General of Meteorology, India Met Department, Mumbai.

