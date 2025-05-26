LIVE | Mumbai Rains Today: Early Monsoon Throws Mumbai Out Of Gear; IMD Issues Orange Alert

The early onset of the southwest monsoon has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts for multiple regions in Maharashtra as well as several other Indian states. Over the past few days, Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have all experienced significant rainfall.

In Delhi, the IMD classified Sunday’s downpour as “heavy”, marking it as the second-highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in May for the city. The sudden weather shift also led to a dramatic drop in temperature — the mercury at Safdarjung plummeted by 10 degrees Celsius within just 75 minutes.

On Monday, the southwest monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai, just a day after making its earliest advance over Maharashtra in 35 years. The IMD initially issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, which was later escalated to an orange and subsequently a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.

For Monday, the weather in Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy with heavy rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum is expected to be around 24°C.