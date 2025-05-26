LIVE | Mumbai Rains Today: Early Monsoon Throws Mumbai Out Of Gear; IMD Issues Orange Alert
Mumbai Rains Update: Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall have disrupted suburban rail services across Mumbai, with waterlogging reported on the Central Railways tracks at several key stations, including Masjid, Byculla, Dadar, Matunga, and Badlapur.
The early onset of the southwest monsoon has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue rain alerts for multiple regions in Maharashtra as well as several other Indian states. Over the past few days, Mumbai, Kerala, Delhi, and Tamil Nadu have all experienced significant rainfall.
In Delhi, the IMD classified Sunday’s downpour as “heavy”, marking it as the second-highest 24-hour rainfall recorded in May for the city. The sudden weather shift also led to a dramatic drop in temperature — the mercury at Safdarjung plummeted by 10 degrees Celsius within just 75 minutes.
On Monday, the southwest monsoon officially arrived in Mumbai, just a day after making its earliest advance over Maharashtra in 35 years. The IMD initially issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, which was later escalated to an orange and subsequently a red alert, forecasting extremely heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds.
For Monday, the weather in Mumbai is expected to remain cloudy with heavy rain. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 31°C, while the minimum is expected to be around 24°C.
The southwest monsoon advanced further into the central Arabian Sea and parts of Maharashtra, officially reaching Mumbai, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday. This marks an early arrival for the city, where the monsoon typically sets in around June 5.
Disaster management minister Girish Mahajan visited the state disaster control room in Mantralaya and said that early rain has affected Mumbai and other parts of the state. He addressed the issue of waterlogging, rail and road traffic, asserting that authorities are working on it.
And here’s @MumbaiPolice at work. If you watch closely the first officer is trying to clear water blockage with his feet. Others helping to guide the traffic standing in knee deep waters. This as at the south end of JJ flyover.
And here’s @MumbaiPolice at work. If you watch closely the first officer is trying to clear water blockage with his feet. Others helping to guide the traffic standing in knee deep waters. This as at the south end of JJ flyover. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/zg6e3lQH12
— Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) May 26, 2025
Continuous heavy rains has led to flooding on roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra in just 24 hours since it hit Kerala.
VIDEO | Continuous heavy rains has led to flooding on roads near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai. The monsoon has arrived in Maharashtra in just 24 hours since it hit Kerala.#Mumbai #Rain #waterlogging pic.twitter.com/elHwk51CUf
— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 26, 2025
IMD Mumbai Director Shubhangi Bhute stated that the monsoon could reach the city within the next three days. If it does, this would mark the earliest recorded monsoon onset for Mumbai. The southwest monsoon has already made an exceptionally early entry into Maharashtra—10 days ahead of schedule—making it the earliest onset in the state since 1990, according to the India Meteorological Department.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a "Nowcast" warning for Mumbai, forecasting thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 50–60 km/h in isolated areas over the next 3 to 4 hours. In addition, light to moderate rain is expected to continue across various parts of the city over the next 24 hours.
