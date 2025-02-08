Mundka Election Result 2025 Vote Counting Live: Tough Contest Between AAP & BJP

Election Result Live Update: Voting for the 70 Assembly seats in Delhi was held on February 5, 2025, with a voter turnout of 60.54%. The Mundka Assembly constituency also went to the polls, with key candidates including AAP's Jasbir Karala, BJP's Gajender Drall, and Congress's Dharampal Lakra.

Mundka Assembly Election Result 2025 - Vote Counting / Status

In the 2020 elections, AAP's Dharampal Lakra won by a margin of 19,158 votes, defeating BJP’s Azad Singh, who secured 71,135 votes. Delhi saw a voter turnout of 61.46% in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The Congress party ruled Delhi for three consecutive terms from 1998 to 2013. The BJP won once during this period and Congress secured victory several times. In 2013 Delhi election, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP ended Congress's reign with a brief minority government.