Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2984095https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/munger-election-results-2025-live-vote-counting-bjp-vs-rjd-kumar-pranay-vs-avinash-kumar-vidyarthi-winner-2984095.html
NewsIndia
BIHAR ELECTION 2025

Munger Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Tight Contest Between BJP vs RJD

Munger Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Munger assembly seat is underway. A tight contest is on cards between BJP’s Kumar Pranay and the RJD’s Avinash Kumar.

 

Written By Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2025, 07:20 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Munger Election Results 2025 Live Updates

Munger Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Munger constituency which is a key constituency , is known for its diverse electorate and crucial role in Bihar ’s governance. The Munger election result holds significant importance as it often witnesses intense battles between major political parties, shaping the city`s political landscape. 

From the Munger assembly seat, Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Kumar Pranay against RJD’s Avinash Kumar Vidyarthi while Bahujan Samaj Party has given ticket to Ranvir Sahani. Other candidates in the fray are Monazir Hassan of all india majlis-e-ittehadul muslimeen, Vikash Kumar Arya of Socialist Unity Centre Of India (COMMUNIST) Party among other candidates. The constituency voted on November 6 in the first phase.

Stay Tuned For Munger Seat Live Election Result 2025:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Anupama Jha

Sub-Editor - Web Desk

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Mizoram drug bust
Assam Rifles Seize Rs 45 Crore Meth Tablets In Mizoram, Two Arrested
Delhi blast
India's Biggest Terror Plot Exposed: 3200 KG Explosives, 32 Cars Planned Blast
B-1B Lancer
America's Deadliest Bomber B-1B Lancer Arrives In India For Military Drill
Pune Truck accident
Eight Killed As Truck Catches Fire After Collision On Pune's Navale Bridge
Jammu and Kashmir
J&K Police Arrests Two Hybrid Terrorists In Sopore; Arms-Ammunition Recovered
ChatGPT Prompt
‘Caught GPT’: Pakistan’s Dawn Newspaper Accidentally Prints AI Prompt,
Delhi blast
Amit Shah Vows Exemplary Punishment For Delhi Blast Accused
Rajasthan
Anta Bypolls Results 2025: Counting Of Votes Tomorrow Amid Tight Security
Telangana
Jubilee Hills Bypoll Result 2025: All Set For Counting Of Votes For Telangana
Delhi blast
Delhi Blast: First Photo Of Medical Student Arif, Suspected Of Terror Links