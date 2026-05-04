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NewsIndiaMurshidabad Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP
MURSHIDABAD ELECTION RESULTS 2026

Murshidabad Election Results 2026 Live Updates: Tight contest between TMC vs BJP

Murshidabad Election Results 2026 LIVE: From the Murshidabad assembly seat, TMC candidate Shaoni Singha Roy is up against BJP's candidate Gouri Sankar Ghosh. The assembly seat was voted on in phase 1 on April 23.

Written By Samta Pahuja|Last Updated: May 04, 2026, 06:03 AM IST|Source:
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Murshidabad Election Results 2026 LIVE

Murshidabad Election Results 2026 LIVE: Murshidabad itself is a district in the state of West Bengal. It is one of the major historical districts of the state, with Berhampore (Baharampur) as its administrative headquarters.

This year, the Congress has fielded candidate Ali Siddique against Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP. Other candidates in the fray include Prallad Mahato of the Bahujan Samaj Party, Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC, Milia Sajem of the Socialist Unity Centre of India (Communist), Mir Hasanat Ali of the Aam Janata Unnayan Party, and other independent candidates.

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election, Gouri Sankar Ghosh of the BJP won the seat against Shaoni Singha Roy of the TMC. However, in the 2016 election, Shaoni Singha Roy of the Congress won the seat against TMC candidate Ashim Krishna Bhatta. The 294 seats of West Bengal were voted on in two phases - 152 on April 23 and 142 on April 29. The results for all 294 seats are being declared today.

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