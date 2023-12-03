Musheerabad Election results 2023: 57. Part of the Secundrabad Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency, Musheerabad is a state Assembly/Vidhan Sabha constituency in the state of Telangana. Musheerabad is located in Telangana's Greater Hyderabad area and Hyderabad district. It falls in the urban seat category.

The number of voters in the seat is 2,59,531, of which 1,36,364 are men and 1,23,123 are women. 51.34% of voters cast ballots in Musheerabad during the 2018 Telangana elections. In 2014, 54.83% of people showed up.

The seat was won by BJP candidate Dr. K Laxman in 2014 with a margin of 27,386 (18.15%). With 43.22% of the total votes cast, Dr. K. Laxman won.

The Musheerabad Assembly portion of the Secundrabad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency was led by the BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

Musheerabad Vidhan Sabha Chunav 2023: - A look at the top candidates

BJP’sRaju Poosa, Congress candidate Syed Ali Yahiya Bilaland BRS’s Muta Gopal are the three four top faces who are now eagerly waiting for the results of Musheerabadassembly elections.