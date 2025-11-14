Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: Can BJP Give Tough Competition To INC?

Muzaffarpur Election Results 2025 Live Updates: The Muzaffarpur constituency symbolises Bihar’s vibrant democracy, where diverse voices come together to influence major political outcomes. From the Muzaffarpur assembly seat, Bijendra Chaudhary of INC is contesting against Ranjan Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Jan Suraaj has fielded Dr Amit Kumar Das.

Bihar’s elections mark a historic democratic exercise, with high voter engagement and intense competition. NDA and Mahagathbandhan are in fierce contention, making this election monumental. The results are expected to set the tone for governance, coalition politics, and development in the state.

Stay Tuned For Muzaffarpur Seat Live Election Result 2025: