NABADWIP election results 2026 live updates SRUTISEKHAR GOSWAMI bjp vs SAMIR SAHA inc vs TAPAS DAS bsp winner

NABADWIP Election Results 2026 LIVE: Nabadwip Assembly constituency is one of the 294 legislative assembly constituencies in West Bengal. It is a general (non-reserved) seat located in Nadia district and forms part of the seven assembly segments under the Ranaghat (SC) parliamentary constituency.

This year, Srutisekhar Goswami is contesting from BJP seat against Samir Saha of INC and Swarnendu Sinha of CPI (M).

The other contenders are TAPAS DAS of BSP, BAPPA SK of Aam Janata Unnayan party. There are independent candidates including Nitai Rarhi, Raghunath Das, Subhankar Haldar, Nanigopal Debnath.

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In both the 2021 and 2016 Assembly elections, Pundarikakshya Saha of AITC won the seat. Elections for all 294 seats in West Bengal were held in two phases, with 152 constituencies voting on April 23 and the remaining 142 on April 29. The results for all seats are being declared today.

Stay tuned for latest update.