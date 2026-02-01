Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 01.2.2026 (Shortly) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 01.2.2026 (Shortly) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 01-02-2026 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday February, 2026, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 01, 2026, 10:17 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 01-02-2026 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 01-02-2026 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 01-02-2026 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result FEBRUARY 01-02-2026

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: ANNOUNCED(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

01 February 2026
10:16 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 1.02.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

