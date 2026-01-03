Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear NARMADA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 03.01.2026 (SHORTLY) Live: Saturday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List Here
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear NARMADA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 03.01.2026 (SHORTLY) Live: Saturday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Today 03 January 2026 Saturday LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, January 03, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 10:32 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 03-01-2026 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DONNER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 03.01.2026 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 03-01-2026 Saturday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result November 03-01-2026

Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR ELITE EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

03 January 2026
10:32 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 03.01.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

