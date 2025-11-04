Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2979798https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-04-11-2025-dear-godavari-comet-goose-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-tuesday-out-shortly-50-lakh-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2979798.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear GODAVARI 1 PM Lottery Result Today 04.11.2025 Shortly: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 50 Lakh First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 04-11-2025 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM (SOON), Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result (SOON), Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM (SOON) weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, Nov 04, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 04, 2025, 10:44 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 04-11-2025 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025: Prize Winner Tax Rule

According to Section 194B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, it will be subject to TDS deduction. Residents will have 30% TDS deducted, while non-residents will face a 30% deduction plus applicable surcharges and a 4% education cess. The final prize amount will be credited after these deductions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 04.11.2025 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 04-11-2025 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 50 Lakhs

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result Nov 04-11-2025

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

 

 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result:

 

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result:

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Gen Z
DNA Decords: What Global Survey Reveals About Career Mindset
Men vs Women Ageing
Marriage Really Helps You Live Longer? What Scientists Found Will Shock You
US Air Force Fighter Jet Crisis
America’s Sky Shield Cracking? Pentagon Leak Warns US Air Force Can’t Win War
US President Donald Trump
Trump’s ‘Pak Nuke Test’ Remark Raises Global Concern
Canada study visa rejection
Canada Clamps Down On Indian Study Permits; Three In Four Applicants Denied
Air India flight Ulaanbaatar
Air India Flight Makes Emergency Landing In Mongolia Due To Technical Issue
ED raids West Bengal
Bengal Fake Passport Racket: ED Launches Raids Linked To Pakistani Citizen
Afghanistan
Amid Afghan-Pak Tensions, A Call From Delhi To Kabul On 'Regional Situation'
Technology
India’s Smartphone Shipments Up 5% In July-Sept; Apple Breaks Into Top 5
BJP
BJP Asks K'taka Govt To Share Details Of B'luru Tunnel Project