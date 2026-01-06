Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 06.01.2026 SHORTLY: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 50 Lakh First Prize Complete Winner List
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 06.01.2026 SHORTLY: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 50 Lakh First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 06-01-2026 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, Jan 06, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 10:52 AM IST|Source:
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 06-01-2026 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026: Prize Winner Tax Rule

According to Section 194B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, it will be subject to TDS deduction. Residents will have 30% TDS deducted, while non-residents will face a 30% deduction plus applicable surcharges and a 4% education cess. The final prize amount will be credited after these deductions.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 06.01.2026 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 06-01-2026 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 50 Lakhs

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result Jan 06-01-2026

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

06 January 2026
10:51 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 06.01.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

