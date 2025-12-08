Advertisement
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 08-12-2025 (Shortly) LIVE: Monday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly - 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 08-12-2025 LIVE Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR DWARKA MORNING, Blitzen, Finch at 1 PM Result announced today on Monday, December 08, 2025, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 08, 2025, 10:34 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 08-12-2025 Monday Live Updates: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR BLITZEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 08.12.2025 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 08-12-2025 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result December 08-12-2025

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR LEGEND EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

08 December 2025
10:34 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 08.12.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

