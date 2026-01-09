Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3004739https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-09-01-2026-dear-meghna-dasher-seagull-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-friday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-3004739.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 09-01-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 09-01-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 09-01-2026 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, January 09, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 09-01-2026 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.  In India, 13 states have a legal lottery.  These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 09-01-2026 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result Jan 09-01-2026

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

09 January 2026
10:19 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 09.01.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Venezuela crisis 2026
From Caracas To Tehran: How Trump’s Moves In Venezuela Threaten Iran
most expensive fish
World's Costliest Fish: Sold For ₹29 Cr At Tokyo Auction, Breaks All Records
Iran-US war
US Ready To Attack Tehran? Delta Force Surrounds Iran Amid Tense Situation
Russian ship
3 Indians Among Crew Of Russian-Flagged Oil Tanker Seized By US: Report
US India trade tensions
500% Tariff Shock? Why Trump’s Russia Oil Bill Could Slam India Next Week
BJP MLA Devendra Kumar Jain
BJP MLA Touches Feet Of Scindia’s Son, Video Sparks Political Debate | WATCH
India-China ties
'Real Problem Is Instability Coming From US': Chinese Ambassador Backs India
Congress
Maharashtra: Cong Seeks Disqualification Of 12 Rebel Ambernath Corporators
Punjab
Arvind Kejriwal Announces War Against Gangsters In Punjab
Bangladesh India visa suspension
Bangladesh Suspends Visa Services At Key India Missions Over Security Concerns