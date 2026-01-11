Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3005457https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-11-01-2026-dear-yamuna-vixen-toucan-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-sunday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winner-list-3005457.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 11.1.2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 11.1.2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 11-1-2026 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday January 11, 2026, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 10:05 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 11-1-2026 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 11-1-2026 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 11-1-2026 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result December 11-1-2026

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

11 January 2026
10:05 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 11.1.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Global politics
Global Power Shift: World Edging Toward A New Order? Analysis
India
India, Chile Near Social Security Pact As CEPA Talks Near Conclusion-Details
Trending Viral Video today
Viral: Rs 320 Or Rs 655? Influencer Shows Price Gap On Zomato, Company Says...
US shooting news
US: 6 Killed In Mississippi Shooting, Suspect In Custody | What We Know So Far
Donald Trump viral video
Awkward Moment? Trump Reads Out Loud Rubio's Note During Meeting | WATCH
Ayodhya Ram Mandir incident
Kashmiri Man Detained After Attempt To Offer Namaz Inside Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir
Technology
Why NSA Ajit Doval Avoids Mobile Phones And Internet; Know About His Career
PM Modi
PM Modi Arrives At Somnath To Attend Historic 1,000-Year Resilience Festival
J&K weather
Cold Wave Grips J&K And Ladakh: Shopian At -8.2°C, Drass Plunges To -24.6°C
E-passport
What Is An e-Passport? Benefits And Key Details For Indian Citizens - Check