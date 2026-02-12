Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016099https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-12-02-2026-dear-mahanadi-dancer-sandpiper-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-thursday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list-3016099.html
NewsIndianagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-12-02-2026-dear-mahanadi-dancer-sandpiper-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-thursday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-12-02-2026-dear-mahanadi-dancer-sandpiper-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-thursday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-check-full-winners-list

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 12-02-2026 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, Feb 12, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 10:31 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 12-02-2026 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DANCER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 12-02-2026 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 12-02-2026

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

India France Missile Deal
India set to buy missiles that rattled Pakistan; talks with France underway
face cleanser
Gentle Cleansing Products For Healthy Skin Care
men jeans
Top Trending Men’s Jeans from Amazon V-Day Gen Z Edit
Kajal Pencil
Best Long Lasting Kajal Pencils For Bold Eye Definition
MI VS RCB DY Patil Stadium
RCB-MI tussle as MI block DY Patil, venue uncertainty before IPL 2026
shoulder bags
Best Women’s Shoulder Bags For Daily And Office Use
Bangladesh Election 2026
Bangladesh Polls: High-stakes election amid violence, and global power play
BCB to mend ties with BCCI during India vs Pak
BCB President eyes BCCI reset as ICC plans Asian-Five meet at Ind-Pak clash
Salman Khan
Lalit Pandit recalls how Salman Khan found steps for ‘Munni Badnaam Hui’
India–US trade deal
'India–US trade deal is the biggest betrayal to farmers': Kuldeep Dhaliwal