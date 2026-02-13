Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3016512https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-13-02-2026-dear-meghna-dasher-seagull-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-friday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-3016512.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 13-02-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 13-02-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 13-02-2026 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, February 13, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 13, 2026, 10:55 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-02-2026 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.  In India, 13 states have a legal lottery.  These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 13-02-2026 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result Jan 13-02-2026

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

13 February 2026
10:55 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 13.02.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

India Israel Trade Talks
India-Israel trade: FTA negotiations heat up amid regional diplomacy push
IRS Tax Deadline 2026
IRS Tax Deadline 2026: File taxes by THIS date or face penalty of…
70th Filmfare Awards
70th Filmfare Awards South nominations announced; check full nominations
Auto news
Why is it called a petrol pump and not a diesel pump? Explained simply
Charlie Puth
'Baby Puth on the way': Singer Charlie Puth and wife Brooke announce pregnancy
mobility
Customs duty cut on aircraft parts to reduce cost of of maintenance: Boeing
 North Korea
Is Kim Jong Un retiring? Spy agency claims he's chosen an unexpected heir
Auto news
Rolls-Royce looking to scale up India investment; Potential for 10,000 jobs
Auto news
Fortuner's rival MG Majestor unveiled: Key features, specs and booking details
Crishan Kalugamage Italy cricket
Meet Crishan Kalugamage: Tuscany pizza boy shines in Italy’s 10-wicket win