Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 13-10-2025: Dear Dwarka, Blitzen, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Monday Lucky Draw OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 13-10-2025 LIVE Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR DWARKA MORNING, Blitzen, Finch at 1 PM Result announced today on Monday, October 13, 2025, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-10-2025 Monday Live Updates: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR BLITZEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 13.10.2025 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 13-10-2025 Monday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result October 06-10-2025
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR LEGEND EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
