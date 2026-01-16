Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007172https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-16-01-2026-dear-meghna-dasher-seagull-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-friday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-3007172.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 16-01-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 16-01-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 16-01-2026 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, January 16, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 10:45 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 16-01-2026 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.  In India, 13 states have a legal lottery.  These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 16-01-2026 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result Jan 16-01-2026

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

16 January 2026
10:44 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 16.01.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Scramjet vs Jet Engine
Scramjet Vs Jet Tech: India Hit Hypersonic Speed, Why Fighters Still Lag
Thane Municipal Election 2026
Thane Municipal Election Results 2026 LIVE: Ward-Wise Tally
bangladesh hindus
15 Hindus Killed In Bangladesh In Past 45 Days: Rights Group
Pune Municipal Election 2026
Pune Municipal Results 2026 Live: BJP vs Congress
Delhi Winter Shelters
Temporary Shelters Arranged In Subway Areas Near Hospitals In Delhi
Pakistan Gulf Diplomacy
Saudi Or UAE: Why Pak Is Caught In Tough Loyalty Test Between The Gulf Giants
Delhi air pollution
Delhi Air Quality Deteriorates To ‘Very Poor’ As AQI Hits 354 Amid Cold Wave
ISRO Satellite Failures
44 Launches, 5 Failures: Why ISRO’s Strategic Satellite Missions Keep Stalling
BMC Election Results 2026
BMC Election Results 2026 LIVE Updates: Vote Counting To Begin At 10 AM Today
Donald Trump Greenland Acquisition
Why Trump’s Greenland Obsession Is Being Called Reckless, Dangerous