Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996497https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-16-12-2025-dear-godavari-comet-goose-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-tuesday-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2996497.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 16.12.2025 Shortly: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 50 Lakh First Prize Complete Winner List
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 16.12.2025 Shortly: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 50 Lakh First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 16-12-2025 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result, Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, Dec 16, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2025, 10:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 16-12-2025 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025: Prize Winner Tax Rule

According to Section 194B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, it will be subject to TDS deduction. Residents will have 30% TDS deducted, while non-residents will face a 30% deduction plus applicable surcharges and a 4% education cess. The final prize amount will be credited after these deductions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 16.12.2025 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 16-12-2025 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 50 Lakhs

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result Nov 16-12-2025

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

16 December 2025
10:57 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 16.12.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Sydney terror attack
Sydney Terror Attack: Pakistan Links Emerge As Israel Points To Iran | DNA
russia ukraine war update today
US Touts 'Article Five-Like' Guarantees In Ukraine Peace Talks In Berlin
j&k terrorist news
J-K: Gunfight Breaks Out Between Joint Forces And Terrorists In Udhampur
Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour 2025
Messi In India: Fans Take Over Mumbai Local As GOAT Fever Runs Across Country
Sai Jadhav IMA
Meet Icon Who Becomes 1st Woman Officer To Pass Out From Military Academy
Women's fashion
Women’s Puffer Jackets for Warm, Chic & Comfortable Winter Looks
Nitin Nabin BJP
Nitin Nabin As BJP's Working President - Could He Be Next Party President?
Women's fashion
Women’s Trousers for Easy Everyday Outfits and Modern Comfort
women baggy jeans
Trendy Women’s Baggy Jeans for Everyday Comfort and Effortless Style
Technology news
India's First 1.0 GHz, 64-Bit Dual-Core Microprocessor DHRUV64 Unveiled-Read