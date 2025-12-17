Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2996906https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-17-12-2025-dear-indus-cupid-pelican-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2996906.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 17-12-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 17-12-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 17-12-2025 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, December 17, 2025, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 17, 2025, 09:59 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 17-12-2025 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 17.12.2025 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 17-12-2025 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result Dec 17.12.2025

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

17 December 2025
09:59 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 17.12.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

US Venezuela Tensions
Trump Pushes Venezuela To Edge: US Strikes Three Boats At Sea - What's His Aim
electronics
Best Solo Microwave Ovens for Quick, Easy, and Healthy Home Cooking
pendant necklace
Pendant Necklaces for Women That Add Meaning to Everyday Style
Operation Sindoor
Operation Sindoor Fallout: US F-16 Repair Package Reveals Pakistan’s Real Dama
PM Modi Ethiopia visit
Ethiopian PM Drives PM Modi To Science Museum In Unique Diplomatic Gesture
Women's fashion
Bodycon Dresses That Redefine Confidence and Everyday Glamour
gold plated earrings
Gold-Plated Earrings to Elevate Your Festive and Everyday Style
Maharashtra
NCP Favours Contesting BMC Polls As Mahayuti Partner; Claims 50 Seats
Pakistan
How Fear Reshaped Pakistan’s Peoples Party — & Hollowed Out The Bhutto Legacy
SC ruling
‘Ceased To Exist In Reality’: SC Dissolves 25-Year-Old Marriage