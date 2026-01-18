Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3007950https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-18-01-2026-dear-yamuna-vixen-toucan-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-sunday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winner-list-3007950.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 18.1.2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 18.1.2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 18-1-2026 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday January 18, 2026, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 18, 2026, 10:23 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 18-1-2026 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 18-1-2026 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 18-1-2026 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result December 18-1-2026

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

18 January 2026
10:23 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 18.1.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Malegaon Model 2026
Explained: How ‘Malegaon Model’ Could Influence Elections Across India?
Donald Trump Tariffs
Trump Drops Tariff On 8 European Countries For Opposing His Greenland Dream
Suvendu Adhikari letter to Governor
Murshidabad Violence: Suvendu Adhikari Seeks Guv’s Intervention In Beldanga
#BMCElections
Explained | AIMIM Beyond Telangana: BMC Election 2026 Echoes Bihar Success
IndiGo fine 2026
IndiGo Fined Rs 22 Crore By DGCA Over December Flight Chaos
UP CM Yogi Adithyanath
‘No Temple Demolished In Kashi’, Says CM Yogi; Targets Congress
Punjab CM Bhagwant Singh Mann
Central Govt Agrees To Shift Border Fencing Following CM Mann’s Demand
'PM Modi
PM Modi Hails Bodo Peace Accord At 'Bagurumba Dwhou 2026' In Guwahati
Technology
Is There Full Form Of Wi-Fi? How To Find Your Wi-Fi Password On Your iPhone
AAP
Speaker Must Dismiss Kapil Mishra For Guru Beadbi: AAP's Anurag Dhanda