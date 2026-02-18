Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 18-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear INDUS 1 PM Lottery Result Today 18-02-2026 SHORTLY LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 18-02-2026 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, February 18, 2026, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2026, 10:57 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 18-02-2026 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 18.02.2026 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 18.02.2026 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result FEB  18.02.2026 

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2026

18 February 2026
10:56 IST

 Nagaland Sambad Lottery 18.02.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

 

