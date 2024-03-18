Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Today 18.03.2024 Dear Dwarka Desert Finch 1 PM 6 PM 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- 1 Crore first prize complete winners list
Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 18-03-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, March 18, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Trending Photos
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 18-03-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery 18-03-2024 Monday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result March 18-03-2024
Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result:
Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result:
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024.
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery 18.03.2024 Live: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.