Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2986851https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-19-11-2025-dear-indus-cupid-pelican-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2986851.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Indus 1 PM Lottery Result Today 19-11-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Wednesday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED At 6 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Wednesday 19-11-2025 LIVE: The results of the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR INDUS MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR CUPID EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR PELICAN NIGHT at 8 PM scheduled for today, Wednesday, Nov 19, 2025, will be announced. The first prize for all three lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 19, 2025, 11:27 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 19-11-2025 Wednesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR INDUS MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR CUPID EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR PELICAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Wednesday 19.11.2025 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 imes every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 19-11-2025 Wednesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Wednesday Result Nov 19.11.2025

Nagaland DEAR INDUS MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR CUPID EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR PELICAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

19 November 2025
11:27 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 19.11.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi air pollution
Why Delhi Chokes While Beijing Breathes – The Secret No One Told You
Technology
Trade Intelligence And Analytics (TIA) Portal Launched To Help Exporters
bihar new cabinet
Bihar’s Newly Elected MLAs: Lagging In Education, Leading In Crime?
Putin India Visit 2025
Putin’s India Visit Has World On Edge: Why US, China Are Watching Closely
India e-passport Launch
India Launches e-Passports: How They Are Smarter Than Old Passports
Rafale fighter jets
How India Cost France 90 Rafales; Ukraine Deal To Deliver Same Blow? Find Out
Technology
TRAI Mandates Variable Pre-Tagging In SMS Templates To Curb Fraud
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: Following Raids, ED Finally Arrests Al Falah Group Chairman
India-France Garuda 25 Exercise
6,913 Km From Delhi, What The IAF’s Rafale And Sukhoi Fighter Jets Are Doing?
Delhi Red Fort blast
Delhi Blast: NIA, ED Continue Investigation - Biggest Crackdown Underway