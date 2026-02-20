Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 20-02-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 20-02-2026 SHORTLY: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 20-02-2026 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, February 20, 2026, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:08 AM IST
Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-02-2026 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.  In India, 13 states have a legal lottery.  These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 20-02-2026 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result Jan 20-02-2026

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

20 February 2026
10:07 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 20.02.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

