NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MAHANADI 1 PM Lottery Result Today 20-11-2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Thursday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Thursday 20-11-2025 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM, Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Lucky Draw Result, Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Thursday, Nov 20, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2025, 11:09 AM IST|Source:
Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 20-11-2025 Thursday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MAHANADI MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DANCER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 20-11-2025 Thursday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Thursday Result 20-11-2025

Nagaland DEAR MAHANADI MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DANCER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SANDPIPER NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

20 November 2025
11:08 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 20.11.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

 

