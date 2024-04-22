Advertisement
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 21.04.2024: Dear Dwarka, Desert, Finch 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland State Lottery Result Monday 22-04-2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery Dear Dwarka Morning, Nagaland Sambad Dear Desert, Nagaland Sambad Dear Finch, weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Monday, April 22, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Live Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2024, 12:12 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2024 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 22-04-2024 Monday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DESERT EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Nagaland Lottery Result Sunday (21 April 2024) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 22.04.2024 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 22-04-2024 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result April 22-04-2024

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR DESERT EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2024

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What did the mother of Love Jihad case accused Fayaz tell?
DNA Video
DNA: Dangers of Using Counterfeit Airbags
DNA Video
DNA: Modi Wave vs Heatwave in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Israel fight alone against Muslim countries?
DNA Video
DNA: Is there plastic in your blood too?
DNA Video
DNA: Threat of nuclear war?
DNA Video
DNA: How could Iran-Israel war impact India?
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify deepfake videos?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of first phase voting of Lok Sabha Elections
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi watches Surya Tilak of Shri Ram Lalla