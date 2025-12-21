Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2998417https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-21-12-2025-dear-yamuna-vixen-toucan-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-sunday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winner-list-2998417.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 21.12.2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List
NAGALAND LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Yamuna 1 PM Lottery Result Today 21.12.2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Sunday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Sunday 21-12-2025 LIVE: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR YAMUNA MORNING at 1 PM, DEAR VIXEN EVENING at 6 PM, and DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT at 8 PM will be announced today on Sunday 21 December, 2025, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2025, 10:09 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE
LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Sunday Result 21-12-2025 Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR YAMUNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR VIXEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Sunday 21-12-2025 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 21-12-2025 Sunday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Sunday Result December 21-12-2025

Nagaland DEAR YAMUNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR VIXEN EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR TOUCAN NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

21 December 2025
10:08 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 21.12.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Delhi AQI near 400
Delhi Minister Sirsa Warns Of Strict Action For Violating GRAP-4 Curbs
Balochistan Highest Civilian Honour
A Turban With Loud And Clear Message: Why Balochistan Is Honouring PM Modi
PM Modi
'Like Brahmaputra, Stream Of Development Flowing Uninterruptedly..': PM Modi
walking meditation
One Step At A Time: Turning Every Walk Into Meditation
BJP
PM ‘Bulldozed’ SHANTI Bill To Restore Peace With His ‘Once Good Friend’: Cong
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan
CM Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan Brings New Hope For Unemployed Youth In UP
Bangladesh lynching incident
'Son Tied To Tree And Set On Fire': Father Of Hindu Man Lynched In B'desh
Jaish-e-Mohammad
Security Agencies Flag Jaish-E-Mohammad Plan For Women-Heavy OWG Network
Technology
Instagram Hashtag Feature: Meta-Owned Platform Limits Number Of Hashtags
Karnataka leadership tussle
'High Command Will Call CM And Me At Right Time', Says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar