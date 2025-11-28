Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2989764https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-28-11-2025-dear-meghna-dasher-seagull-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-friday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2989764.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear MEGHNA 1 PM Lottery Result Today 28-11-2025 SHORTLY LIVE: Friday Lucky Draw To Be Out Shortly At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize, Check Full List Here

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 28-11-2025 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, November 28, 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 28, 2025, 10:13 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland Lottery Result LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 28-11-2025 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here daily. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DASHER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today.  In India, 13 states have a legal lottery.  These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. The First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery 28-11-2025 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result Nov 28-11-2025

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR DASHER EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result:  TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
RBI's Legal Strike On Credit Rating Agencies: Major Relief For Loan Seekers
Telangana
Telangana To Be Divided Into 3 Zones To Achieve Vision 2047
Hong Kong
Hong Kong Blaze Kills At Least 83; Dozens Missing After Housing Complex Fire
Congress
Former Congress MP Drops Bombshell, Blames CIA, Mossad For Party's 2014 Defeat
Pakistan Child Abuse Report
Minority Rights Group Warns Of Rising Violence Against Children Across Pak
Nepal New Currency
Nepal Releases New Banknotes Featuring Disputed Border Map With India
DNA With Rahul Sinha LIVE
Pakistan Faces Crisis As Taliban Enters With 'Living Bombs' While Army Watches
Women in Indian Army
At 34, Everyone Expected Her To Settle Down - What She Did Will Inspire You
Delhi Metro
Why Do Metro Stations Have Yellow Rumble Strips?
Pakistan
Military Rule Imminent In Pakistan? Report Says Munir In Total Control