Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2966382https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-30-09-2025-dear-godavari-comet-goose-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-tuesday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winners-list-2966382.html
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Godavari 1 PM Lottery Result Today 30.09.2025 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Tuesday Lucky Draw To Be OUT SHORTLY At 1 PM- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Tuesday 30-09-2025 Live Updates: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM (SOON), Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Sambad Result (DECLARED), Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM (SOON) weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Tuesday, Sept 30 2025, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2025, 10:36 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 30-09-2025 Tuesday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR GODAVARI MORNING", Nagaland"DEAR COMET EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland"DEAR GOOSE NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025: Prize Winner Tax Rule

According to Section 194B of the Income-tax Act, 1961, if the prize money exceeds ₹10,000, it will be subject to TDS deduction. Residents will have 30% TDS deducted, while non-residents will face a 30% deduction plus applicable surcharges and a 4% education cess. The final prize amount will be credited after these deductions.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result Tuesday 30.09.2025 Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 30-09-2025 Tuesday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Tuesday Result Sept 30-09-2025

Nagaland DEAR GODAVARI MORNING 1 PM Result: 

Nagaland DEAR COMET EVENING 6 PM Result:

Nagaland DEAR GOOSE NIGHT 8 PM Result:

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

30 September 2025
10:35 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 30.09.2025 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh