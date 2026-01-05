Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3003402https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/nagaland-lottery-sambad-result-today-5-01-2026-dear-dwarka-blitzen-finch-1-pm-6-pm-8-pm-monday-lucky-draw-out-shortly-1-crore-first-prize-complete-winner-list-3003402.html
NewsIndiaNagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 5-1-2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Monday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

Nagaland Dear Dwarka 1 PM Lottery Result Today 5-1-2026 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Monday Lucky Draw TO BE DECLARED- 1 Crore First Prize Complete Winner List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Monday 5-1-2026 LIVE Updates: The results for the Nagaland State Lottery draws DEAR DWARKA MORNING, Blitzen, Finch at 1 PM Result announced today on Monday, January 5, 2026, at their respective timings. The top prize for each of these lotteries is bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Stay tuned for the result update and scroll down to view the list of winners.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 05, 2026, 11:34 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 5-1-2026 Monday Live Updates: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 states have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR DWARKA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR BLITZEN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR FINCH NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Monday 5.1.2026 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nagaland Lottery 5-1-2026 Monday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Monday Result January 05-1-2026

Nagaland DEAR DWARKA MORNING 1 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

Nagaland DEAR LEGEND EVENING 6 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

 

Nagaland DEAR FINCH NIGHT 8 PM Result: TO BE ANNOUNCED

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2025

05 January 2026
11:33 IST

Nagaland State Lottery Result 05-1-2026 January Live: Lottery Ticket Price

Lottery Sambad has a different collection of lottery games apart from Nagaland lotteries, which are scheduled for Three-time slots, Day, evening, and afternoon. For Nagaland State Lottery Sambad, the price of a single ticket is just Rs. 6.

11:02 IST

Nagaland Sambad Lottery 5.1.2026 Live Updates: Result Timings

Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

Trump Marco Rubio Venezuela Statement
From Drug Boats To Oil Theft: Did Trump, Rubio Tell The Truth About Venezuela?
West Bengal
Setback For TMC Ahead Of Bengal Polls; BJP Sweeps Nandigram CADC Election
Bangladesh
Yunus’s Shadow Game: How Power Is Being Engineered In Transitional Bangladesh
India-Pakistan Indus Water Treaty
Manohar Lal Khattar Reviews Hydro Projects In J&K Amid Suspended Indus Waters
Nicolás Maduro capture
US Capture Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro: Was The Operation Legal?
Bangladesh unrest
Bangladesh: Three Accused Arrested In Shariatpur's Khokon Das Murder Case
Japan accident
Japan Road Accident: Tea Leaves Spill Leads To Multiple-Vehicle Crash, 1 Dead
LCA Tejas
LCA Tejas Completes 25 Years: ADA Hosts ‘Aeronautics 2047’ Seminar
West Bengal SIR
Bengal SIR: CM Mamata Alleges 'Critical Instructions Given Through WhatsApp'
Nicolás Maduro capture
Who Is Maduro's Son? ‘The Prince’ Linked To Drug Trafficking Allegations