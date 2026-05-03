Nagercoil Election Result 2026 Live Updates: BJP's M.R. Gandhi Faces DMK's S. Austin and TVK Challenger
Nagercoil Election Result 2026 Live Update: BJP's M.R. Gandhi is up against DMK's S. Austin and TVK's candidate from the Nagercoil seat.
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Nagercoil Election Result 2026 Live Update: The Nagercoil assembly constituency falls under the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency and voted in the single phase of the Tamil Nadu assembly polls on April 23. The seat is located in Kanniyakumari district.
In the 2021 assembly polls, BJP candidate M.R. Gandhi won the seat, defeating DMK's N. Suresh Rajan by a margin of 11,669 votes. In 2016, Congress candidate N. Suresh Rajan had won the constituency, defeating BJP's M.R. Gandhi.
This time, BJP — contesting as part of the AIADMK-BJP National Democratic Alliance — has retained its sitting MLA M.R. Gandhi. DMK has fielded S. Austin, who previously contested from the Kanniyakumari constituency in 2021. TVK is also contesting this seat, making it a multi-cornered fight.
The Nagercoil constituency is one of BJP's strongest seats in Tamil Nadu.
The Nagercoil constituency falls under the Kanniyakumari parliamentary constituency, which was won by Congress candidate Vijay Vasanth in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
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