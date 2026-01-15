Advertisement
NewsIndiaNagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Vs Congress Vs NCP – Who Will Win The Battle?
BMC ELECTIONS 2026

Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: BJP Vs Congress Vs NCP – Who Will Win The Battle?

Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The voting for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) election ended on January 15, 2026, with 51% turnout across 151 seats in 38 wards.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 12:25 AM IST|Source:
Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates

Nagpur Municipal Election Results 2026 Live Updates: The voting for the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) election ended on January 15, 2026, with 51% turnout across 151 seats in 38 wards. BJP contested 143 seats allied with Shinde Shiv Sena (8 seats), facing Maha Vikas Aghadi, where Congress took 129 seats, NCP (Sharad Pawar) 12, and Shiv Sena (UBT) 10.

Key figures like CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat also voted, boosting participation among 24.83 lakh eligible voters. Tight Contests were seen between BJP-Congress in three wards to multi-cornered battles with BSP, AAP, VBA, AIMIM, MNS, NCP (Ajit), and other independent candidates.

Prominent candidates include Congress's Manjusha Chacharkar and Snehal Thakre; BJP's Yogesh Pachpor and Shruti Masram. Counting starts at 10 AM on January 16 after a nine-year gap since BJP's 2017 sweep (108 seats). According to reports, exit polls fall towards Mahayuti; results are expected soon.

